'Andhra Pradesh parties do not belong here': Errabelli takes dig at YS Sharmila

 Taking YS Sharmila head on for the first time, two TRS Ministers on Saturday remarked that there was no space for her in Telangana.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking YS Sharmila head on for the first time, two TRS Ministers on Saturday remarked that there was no space for her in Telangana. While Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said “Andhra parties” will not survive in Telangana, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said only home-grown Telangana parties had a “patent” over Telangana. 

Though Sharmila held a meeting in the city with Nalgonda district leaders, she is yet to announce the launch of a political party. So far, top TRS leaders and Ministers have only made indirect references to Sharmila’s proposed party. This was the first time that the Ministers attacked AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister directly. Dayakar Rao and Srinivas Goud were answering questions at a press meet. 

“Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and other film stars launched political parties. But what happened to all those parties? The people of Telangana are of the view that 70 years of Andhra rule are over. They will support only Telangana parties now. Sharmila’s party will not have any significant impact on the State politics,” Srinivas Goud opined. He buttressed his argument further saying that the development plank of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would help the TRS remain in power forever in the State. 

Dayakar Rao remarked that several parties had come and gone and Sharmila’s was just one more party.

“Telangana people will not encourage Andhra parties. At one point, the TDP was also strong in Telangana. But where is the Telugu Desam now,” the Minister asked. 

Sharmila meet postponed

Meanwhile, Sharmila’s Atmeeya Sammelanam with Khammam district leaders on February 21 has been postponed due to the Council polls. The meeting may be now be held after March 14. 

