Bizman fined for illegal hoardings greeting new Hyderabad Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC on Saturday slapped a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh on a businessman Atish Agarwal who calls himself a “senior TRS leader” for allegedly erecting unauthorised hoardings and uni-poles at Jubilee Hills and Himayatnagar in the city.

The advertisement erected by a businessman to congratulate the newly elected TRS Mayor G Vijayalakshmi is unauthorised.

As per the norms of MA&UD’s GO 68, such advertising structures are not allowed in the city.

“From this year and onwards, ads which have no utility for the citizens will be razed immediately and advertisers will be fined,” said EVDM director and head of GHMC’s advertising department Viswajit Kampati.

Hoardings which form an inconvenience/obstruction/ danger to public safety/nuisance which is an offence committed under the GHMC Act, is compounded with an amount of Rs 15,000, EVDM in a notice to the advertiser, Atish Agarwal, said. In another notice, it levied a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on Agarwal for erecting ads thanking the Mayor.

This is, after a citizen of Hyderabad posted, on Twitter, tagging EVDM Director, “Can you please convey to Mr Atish Agarwal “special thanks” on behalf of the first citizen for dirtying the city!”