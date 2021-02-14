STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BPharmacy student cooked up rape story, misled police and mom: Telangana police

The 19-year-old BPharm student, who had said she had been gang-raped, has taken the Rachakonda police for a ride.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:59 AM

By Express News Service

The police almost believed her when she wove a story that she was kidnapped and then raped on Wednesday, and even registered a case of gang rape, trusting her statement when, all the time, she was taking them up the garden path.

When the police realised that they were tricked, they immediately altered the Sections and let go of the suspects — auto drivers who, in fact, helped the police crack the case.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat thanked the auto drivers for cooperating with the police and helping them arrive at the truth.

The police now have enough evidence showing that she was not kidnapped and was all alone from the time she alighted from the passenger auto at 5.20 pm at Keesara till she reached Annojiguda on foot at 7.20 pm.

When her mother kept calling her, she came up with a kidnap story but after learning that her mother had called the police, she added the rape element to make her story stick, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said on Saturday.

The case was detected based on the technical evidence in the form of CCTVs, mobile location of the girl and also a few auto drivers the police picked up for questioning.

“A few auto drivers, including the one who dropped her last, were also questioned. But their statements matched with their mobile tower location and the CCTV footage in the respective locations. After analysing over 100 CCTV cameras, it was found that after alighting from the vehicle, the girl walked for four km all alone and then boarded a passenger vehicle to get down at Annojiguda, which was around 150 m away from where she was found,” Mahesh Bhagwat said.

The girl, after being traced at the location on Wednesday night, made up the rape story and police could not get more details assuming she was in trauma. But on Thursday, when they recorded her statement, she said the suspects had raped her. Accordingly, medical teams collected samples and sent them for forensic analysis. However, after analysing the CCTVs and getting a clear picture, when the girl was questioned again on Friday night, she admitted to have cooked up the story.

“It was found that she wanted to go away from home over personal reasons,” the police said.Bhagwat said she had made up a false story and kept the entire force on their toes. They will present the matter in court for necessary action.

Student wasn’t kidnapped 

When her mother kept calling her, she cooked up a kidnap story but after learning that her mother had called the police, she added the rape element to make her story stick, said Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

