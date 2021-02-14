Hyderabad: Lungs transported via green channel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Saturday, the Hyderabad Traffic police facilitated the transport of live Lungs by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the same.

The passage was provided during peak traffic hour. The ambulance started at 6.47 pm from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet To KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

According to the officials, the distance between Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, Hyderabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, is 11 km, which was covered in a span of just 15 minutes. In 2021, the Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport seven times.