Hyderabad too may become Union Territory, warns Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing the Centre’s J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi warned secular parties that the conversion of Kashmir into a Union Territory was just the start and alleged that other cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and so on, may soon be demoted into an UT.

Owaisi alleged that Kashmir is one of the firsts in BJP’s rule to be converted into a UT, and said, “others cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru will also be demoted as a Union Territory.”

The Hyderabad MP, who was speaking on the discussion on J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, said that the revocation of Article 370 was done by the Centre unconstitutionally.

Owaisi also took on Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman who said that allocation of Ministry of Minority Affairs has increased in this year’s budget. Owaisi refuted her claims.

“You slashed Rs 1,024 crore from the Minority Affairs budget. The Ministry’s Budget Estimate of Rs 5,029 crore was slashed to Revised Estimate of Rs 4,005 crore. The cut comes to 20.36 per cent in the current year,” Owaisi said.