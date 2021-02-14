Hyderabad woman stages her own kidnap to escape husband

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A woman from Suchitra, Hyderabad, staged her own kidnap to escape from alleged harassment by her husband. According to the Narsapur police, Mrusath, 30, of Narsapur mandal, had been fighting with her husband for some time.

On Saturday morning, she left the house with her two-year-old son, saying she was going to the hospital.

​When she didn’t return home after a long time, her husband Mohammad Ajju tried to call her phone, but it was switched off.

Mrusath had told one of Ajju’s relatives over the phone that she had been kidnapped on the way to Narsapur. Ajju then lodged a complaint at the Narsapur police station.

The police called Mrusath in the afternoon. She answered, and told them that she was at Suchitra, Hyderabad.

The police arranged for her to be brought to Narsapur. The woman confessed that she had lied about being kidnapped to escape the harassment at the hands of her husband.

The police sent the woman to her husband after counselling the latter.