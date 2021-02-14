Minister calls K Jana Reddy bluff on Bhagiratha water supply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Congress leader and former Minister K Jana Reddy alleged that Mission Bhagiratha programme had not been completed yet, a video showing wastage of water from a Mission Bhagiratha tap at his rural residence went viral on the social media.

​Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao refuted Jana’s allegations.

Mission Bhagiratha water is being supplied to Jana’s residence in Anumula village in Halia mandal of Nalgonda district, said Dayakar Rao.

He wondered why the former Minister was issuing random statements which were untrue. Jana had claimed on Friday that Mission Bhagiratha water had not reached his native village Anumula.

Dayakar Rao said officials could not provide Mission Bhagiratha water for just two days due to repairs on the national highway.

The water supply was restored on Friday itself, the Minister said. Four overhead tanks were constructed in Anumula village, which had 1,548 houses with a population of 3,734.

Bulk water supply had been provided to all the overhead tanks in the village, he emphasised.

The Minister also played a video confirming that Mission Bhagiratha water was indeed being supplied at Jana’s residence.

Jana Reddy had said that KCR had said he would not seek votes if he cannot complete Mission Bhagiratha but my village was yet to get the benefit of the scheme.