Neighbour rapes 13-year-old girl, booked under POCSO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her 40-year-old neighbour at Suraram of Dundigal under Cyberabad police commissionerate.

The police said the accused had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions during the past two months, but it came to light only on Friday after other neighbours caught him red handed.

The Dundigal police have registered a case under rape and POCSO Act.

Police said the accused first trapped the victim, took her into his home and sexually assaulted her. He warned her to not reveal anything to others and also gave her some money. After that he sexually assaulted her.

On Friday, other neighbours in the locality noticed him with the girl.

​They alerted her family members about it and also informed the police. The girl has been sent for a medical examination and further investigation is underway, the police said.