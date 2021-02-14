STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New GHMC Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi in, Shaikpet Tahsildar N Srinivas Reddy out

Srinivas Reddy had lodged a complaint with the local police stating that the Corporator and her followers obstructed him from attending court.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:44 AM

Newly elected Hyderabad Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi and her Deputy M Srilatha Reddy are all smiles at Pragathi Bhavan

Newly elected Hyderabad Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi (L) and her Deputy M Srilatha Reddy are all smiles at Pragathi Bhavan.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi assumed charge as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor, Shaikpet Tahsildar N Srinivas Reddy was shunted out and not given any posting. Instead, the State government asked him to report before the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

This development assumes significance as Vijaya Lakshmi had an altercation with Srinivas Reddy on January 21, after which he lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she had obstructed him from discharging his official duties. Vijaya Lakshmi, who was a Corporator back then, had asked him to complete some work. As he was on his way to attend court, he expressed his inability to do so. Furious, Vijaya Lakshmi and her followers besieged his office and did not allow him to step out. 

Srinivas Reddy had lodged a complaint with the local police stating that the Corporator and her followers obstructed him from attending court. He also said they hurled abuses at him. However, after she assumed charge as Mayor, Vijaya Lakshmi reportedly influenced her political bosses and got him transferred.

The orders issued on Saturday read: “K Venkata Reddy, Tahsildar of Rangareddy district, is hereby transferred and allotted to Hyderabad district on administrative grounds vice N Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar of Hyderabad district, transferred. On transfer, Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar is directed to report before the CCLA.”

Meanwhile, the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) president Vanga Ravinder Reddy and  general secretary K Goutham Kumar alleged that the Shaikpet Tahsildar was transferred under political pressure and faulted the officials for not giving him a posting. They have decided to take up the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Altercation on January 21

The development assumes significance as Vijaya Lakshmi, who  was then a Corporator, had an altercation with Tahsildar Srinivas Reddy on January 21, after which he lodged a police complaint. He alleged that she had obstructed him from discharging his official duties. Now, he has been shunted out and not given any posting

