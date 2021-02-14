Nirmal farmers stop Indrakaran’s vehicle, demand compensation

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Farmers from Ponkal village of Mamada mandal in Nirmal district obstructed Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy’s vehicle on Saturday and demanded that the government release compensation for their lands, which were acquired to build the Sadarmat barrage on Godavari river.

They complained that it has been three years since the project was completed but they were forced to run from pillar to post to get their compensation, which was promised to them within three months of acquiring the land.

Neither any official nor are the local leaders helping them get their compensation, the farmer said.

The Minister assured the farmers that he would bring the matter up to the Finance Secretary and ensure the compensation is released. A five-member team will visit Hyderabad to solve the problem, he said.

After his assurance, the farmers left the spot and the Minister visited the village and inaugurated a Rythu Vedika building. Rythu Vedika provides a platform to farmers to share their plans and ideas.