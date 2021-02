By Express News Service

NARAYANPET: Mahbubnagar district administration has decided to plant 1,000 plants in each village of the district on February 17 as part of Green India Challenge and to mark the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The locations for planting saplings have been identified and pits are being dug by labourers working under MGNREGS.

Saplings will be planted around the newly-built crematoria, in village parks and around dumpyards.

Forest officials are overseeing the works.