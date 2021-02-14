SC dismisses Telangana claim over agricultural land in Sangareddy, points at inaccuracies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Telangana government, the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the State with respect to its claim over an agricultural land admeasuring about five acres at Kandi Chimnapur village in Sangareddy district.

The Apex Court found too many inaccuracies in the State version and dismissed its appeal at the stage of admission itself.

It, however, permitted the State to withdraw its petition with liberty to approach the High Court by filing a review application on the issue.

In December last year, the High Court while dealing with a petition and contempt case filed by EJ David, had slapped two months imprisonment and imposed penalty of Rs 2,000 each on Sangareddy Additional Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer, and Tahsildar concerned, for unilaterally declaring private land as government land and for denying title deed to the petitioner farmer.

The court suspended the sentence for a period of six weeks. The court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on them payable to the petitioner.

Besides, the Collector was ordered to issue an e-pattadar passbook to the said five-acre land of the petitioner for availing the benefits under State and Central schemes.

While hearing the appeal filed by the State, the Apex Court bench refused to interfere in the order passed by the High Court and dismissed it.