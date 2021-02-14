STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SC dismisses Telangana claim over agricultural land in Sangareddy, points at inaccuracies

The Apex Court found too many inaccuracies in the State version and dismissed its appeal at the stage of admission itself.

Published: 14th February 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Telangana government, the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the State with respect to its claim over an agricultural land admeasuring about five acres at Kandi Chimnapur village in Sangareddy district. 

The Apex Court found too many inaccuracies in the State version and dismissed its appeal at the stage of admission itself.

It, however, permitted the State to withdraw its petition with liberty to approach the High Court by filing a review application on the issue.

In December last year, the High Court while dealing with a petition and contempt case filed by EJ David, had slapped two months imprisonment and imposed penalty of Rs 2,000 each on Sangareddy Additional Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer, and Tahsildar concerned, for unilaterally declaring private land as government land and for denying title deed to the petitioner farmer.

The court suspended the sentence for a period of six weeks. The court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on them payable to the petitioner.  

Besides, the Collector was ordered to issue an e-pattadar passbook to the said five-acre land of the petitioner for availing the benefits under State and Central schemes.

While hearing the appeal filed by the State, the Apex Court bench refused to interfere in the order passed by the High Court and dismissed it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Government
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp