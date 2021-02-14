STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana-made Covaxin facing trust issues at home?

Experts attribute this to the fact that Telangana began using this vaccine only from February 8 onwards, when it administered it to frontline workers.

Published: 14th February 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A frontline worker being administered the second dose of the Covid vaccine in Hyderabad.

A frontline worker being administered the second dose of the Covid vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though Telangana received one of the highest number of doses of the indigenously developed Covaxin — nearly 1,72,960 — it has the third lowest administration rate of the vaccine in the country.According to data provided in reply to a question in Lok Sabha, only 1,910 beneficiaries have taken the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot in the State as on February 9.

This is the third lowest among all those States which began using the vaccine — West Bengal being the lowest and Jharkhand second. In fact, only 16 of the 37 States and Union Territories have started to administer Covaxin. Telangana had received the second highest consignment of the vaccine, after Tamil Nadu which got 1.89 lakh doses. This is in sharp contrast to the slow and hesitant use of the vaccine. 

Experts attribute this to the fact that Telangana began using this vaccine only from February 8 onwards, when it administered it to frontline workers. The vaccine had not been rolled out for healthcare workers as the State decided to wait and watch its response in other places. However, even in this group of frontline workers, the response was poor, with only 84,340 taking any form of Covid-19 vaccination.

In terms of administering Covaxin, Gujarat superseded all States by giving 1,06,043 beneficiaries the shot till date, followed by Rajasthan (66,679). One of the other key reasons for the hesitancy towards this vaccine is the need for consent forms, which often puts beneficiaries in fear of adverse reactions. 

Even though Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Telangana Director of Public Health, took the Covaxin shot, it appears to have not encouraged other beneficiaries to go for it. However, it is learnt that post February 11, the numbers of those opting for Covaxin have risen marginally, but it continues to stay on the lower side.

Slow start in Telangana

1,72,960  Covaxin doses received by Telangana so far, one of the highest

1,910 beneficiaries have taken Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot in TS as on Feb 9

Only 16 States/UTs are using Covaxin

Gujarat superseded all States by giving 1,06,043 beneficiaries the shot till date, followed by Rajasthan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India Covaxin
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp