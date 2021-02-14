Telangana-made Covaxin facing trust issues at home?

Donita Jose By

HYDERABAD: Even though Telangana received one of the highest number of doses of the indigenously developed Covaxin — nearly 1,72,960 — it has the third lowest administration rate of the vaccine in the country.According to data provided in reply to a question in Lok Sabha, only 1,910 beneficiaries have taken the Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot in the State as on February 9.

This is the third lowest among all those States which began using the vaccine — West Bengal being the lowest and Jharkhand second. In fact, only 16 of the 37 States and Union Territories have started to administer Covaxin. Telangana had received the second highest consignment of the vaccine, after Tamil Nadu which got 1.89 lakh doses. This is in sharp contrast to the slow and hesitant use of the vaccine.

Experts attribute this to the fact that Telangana began using this vaccine only from February 8 onwards, when it administered it to frontline workers. The vaccine had not been rolled out for healthcare workers as the State decided to wait and watch its response in other places. However, even in this group of frontline workers, the response was poor, with only 84,340 taking any form of Covid-19 vaccination.

In terms of administering Covaxin, Gujarat superseded all States by giving 1,06,043 beneficiaries the shot till date, followed by Rajasthan (66,679). One of the other key reasons for the hesitancy towards this vaccine is the need for consent forms, which often puts beneficiaries in fear of adverse reactions.

Even though Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Telangana Director of Public Health, took the Covaxin shot, it appears to have not encouraged other beneficiaries to go for it. However, it is learnt that post February 11, the numbers of those opting for Covaxin have risen marginally, but it continues to stay on the lower side.

