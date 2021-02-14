Telangana not sending DPRs to Ministry of Jal Shakti, alleges Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has asked the Union Minister of Environment, Forest (MoEF) Prakash Javadekar to amend the existing statute to make it mandatory to take approval from the Expert Appraisal Committee of MoEF for considering the environmental clearances of any such projects of Telangana on interstate rivers Godavari and Krishna.

He said that the move would prevent the embezzlement of huge amounts of public exchequer. Sanjay Kumar said that since the approvals from Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) was advisory in nature, TS was conveniently avoiding the submission of DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) to MoJS, and submitting the DPRs to MoEF for environmental clearances without obtaining their approval.

“If these DPRs were to be appraised by MoJS, then irregularities in the DPRs would be exposed. Hence, the TS is not submitting the DPRs to MoJS.”