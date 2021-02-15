Couple sells newborn boy for Rs 80,000 in Telangana's Vikarabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple sold their newborn for Rs 80,000 in Vikarabad. The incident took place a couple of months ago, but came to light recently, following which police registered a case and started investigation.

The couple, M Ramulu and Bheemamma, have a four-year-old male child. Recently, Bhemamma delivered their second male child.

The couple, who make a living by begging, sold their newborn for Rs 80,000. A mediator facilitated the deal and the child was sold off to unknown persons.

Tandur police, investigating the case, said that the motive behind selling the child was not clear. The priority now is to trace the child, the mediators, and those who purchased the child, they said.

In a similar case in October 2020, Rachakonda police had arrested four persons including the child’s parents for selling a newborn male child for Rs 1 lakh.