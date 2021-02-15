I don’t own a house in Anumula: Congress leader Jana Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s comments that Mission Bhagiratha water is being supplied to senior Congress leader Jana Reddy’s residence at Anumula in Nalgonda district, Jana Reddy said that he doesn’t own a house in Anumula as he sold his house some 30 years ago.

Speaking to presspersons in Halia, Jana Reddy said, “As I had mentioned earlier that Mission Bhagiratha water was not being provided to my village, the government officials released some videos showing couple of taps. Around six months ago, even those water taps were not in there in Anumula. For the past three to four months, I have been calling SE, CE, and even Ministers requesting to provide water connection.”

He said that by alerting the government he had protected the honour of the government. “The former Home Minister had advised me to inspect and enumerate the houses not having water supply,” he said.