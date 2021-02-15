STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mixed response to diktat on TMREIS teachers’ uniform

A meeting was held by the school administration after the circular was released by TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah.

Published: 15th February 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim Women

For representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent circular issued from the office of the Secretary of Telangana Minorities Residential School (TMREIS), making it compulsory for teachers to wear uniforms, has evoked a mixed response from the teaching fraternity due to its lack of clarity. 

While many TMREIS teachers do not have a problem with the order, some objections have been raised by a few staff members regarding the feasibility of wearing a uniform.

“A few have objected, saying it would be better to wear a blazer or an apron (akin to nurses), instead of a uniform,” said an employee of a TMREIS school in Bahadurpura.

A meeting was held by the school administration after the circular was released by TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah.

“After hearing the objections, we have decided that we will submit an application to TMREIS officials, requesting them to allow teaching staff to wear blazers or aprons,” the employee said. 

Different TMREIS schools are taking different decisions due to lack of clarity on the circular that was released on Wednesday.

The circular states men should wear a light coloured shirt and dark coloured pant with a tie, and “women can wear any colour saree, or shirt salwar, but same design and colour for all women teachers (sic).” 

The lack of clarity comes because the circular does not mention anything about burqas or hijabs. The same is substantiated in the case of a TMREIS school in Yakutpura, where an internal meeting was held after the release of the circular.

An employee of the school said it was decided that Muslim women teachers who wear hijabs or burqas could continue wearing the same, but in the colour of the uniform.

However, there were many who did not find any problem with the circular. An official of TMREIS Charminar said, “Nobody has any problem with the circular over here. We will follow whatever our senior officials decide.” 

Providing a reason behind the introduction of a uniform, the circular read, “Dress usually influences the learning of students. The teacher should dress professionally enough to establish authority and maintain professionalism. A well-dressed teacher is considered to be more knowledgeable and better prepared.” The body has sanctioned  `5,000 for each school for purchasing dresses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMREIS Telangana Minorities Residential School
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp