Mixed response to diktat on TMREIS teachers’ uniform

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent circular issued from the office of the Secretary of Telangana Minorities Residential School (TMREIS), making it compulsory for teachers to wear uniforms, has evoked a mixed response from the teaching fraternity due to its lack of clarity.

While many TMREIS teachers do not have a problem with the order, some objections have been raised by a few staff members regarding the feasibility of wearing a uniform.

“A few have objected, saying it would be better to wear a blazer or an apron (akin to nurses), instead of a uniform,” said an employee of a TMREIS school in Bahadurpura.

A meeting was held by the school administration after the circular was released by TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah.

“After hearing the objections, we have decided that we will submit an application to TMREIS officials, requesting them to allow teaching staff to wear blazers or aprons,” the employee said.

Different TMREIS schools are taking different decisions due to lack of clarity on the circular that was released on Wednesday.

The circular states men should wear a light coloured shirt and dark coloured pant with a tie, and “women can wear any colour saree, or shirt salwar, but same design and colour for all women teachers (sic).”

The lack of clarity comes because the circular does not mention anything about burqas or hijabs. The same is substantiated in the case of a TMREIS school in Yakutpura, where an internal meeting was held after the release of the circular.

An employee of the school said it was decided that Muslim women teachers who wear hijabs or burqas could continue wearing the same, but in the colour of the uniform.

However, there were many who did not find any problem with the circular. An official of TMREIS Charminar said, “Nobody has any problem with the circular over here. We will follow whatever our senior officials decide.”

Providing a reason behind the introduction of a uniform, the circular read, “Dress usually influences the learning of students. The teacher should dress professionally enough to establish authority and maintain professionalism. A well-dressed teacher is considered to be more knowledgeable and better prepared.” The body has sanctioned `5,000 for each school for purchasing dresses.