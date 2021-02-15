Pond ash for National Highway-363 works

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of NHAI-Mancherial signed an MoU with NTPC-Ramagundam here on Sunday to lift 6.31 LCM pond ash in the next four months.

The pond ash is to be used for the construction of 42 km of four-laned National Highway-363 from Mancherial to Repallewada.

This will help reduce travel time between Vijayawada and Nagpur. This will not only help NHAI meet their needs, but also boost the NTPC’s already proactive initiative to achieve 100 per cent ash utilisation.