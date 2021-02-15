STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SHE Teams at your service, say cops as rape cases rise in Telangana

A string of rape cases involving shocking levels of brutality have been reported from Telangana in the recent past.

Published: 15th February 2021 09:46 AM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A string of rape cases involving shocking levels of brutality have been reported from Telangana in the recent past. According to data from the NCRB, there has been an increase in crimes against women in the State in 2019.

A total of 16,027 crimes against women were recorded in Telangana in 2018. In 2019, it increased to 18,394. This has raised the question of women’s safety among the public.  

Dial 100 for assistance

Addressing these issues, SHE Team officials urge citizens to avail the help of police at any given time. Emphasising the need to dial 100, Shaik Saleema, Additional DCP Crime II and SHE Teams in-charge, said, “The Telangana police aims to be people-friendly. Citizens, especially women, should not hesitate to dial 100. If they are at a place where they feel unsafe, they should dial 100 and within 5-7 minutes the nearest patrol van will be there to escort them.” 

Track location using Hawk Eye

Lamenting that despite a huge awareness campaign, not many women use the Hawk Eye app, the official said, “The app has several features to ensure women’s safety. At times of emergency, they can press the SOS button. The app also keeps a track of the location of the person until she reaches her destination.”

She also asked women to make use of SHE Cabs and SHE Shuttle buses for a safer mode of transport.

Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra also urged women to use the Hawk Eye app whenever they are travelling alone. 

