Smuggling of teakwood rampant in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Despite various measures being taken by both the State government and the officials of the department concerned, axing and smuggling of teak wood are rampant in the forests of Bhadrachalam Agency area.

Though the authorities concerned have increased vigil in the forest areas to protect and preserve greenery, the smugglers are reportedly finding their way into the jungles and returning with tonnes of teak wood, which cost crores of rupees in the black market.

According to sources, the smugglers are mostly eyeing Dummugudem and Parnasala, two areas in Bhadrachalam division, as they have rich teak wood wealth and are close to Chhattisgarh as well.

By keeping in mind the huge demand for teakwood in both the local and black markets, the miscreants are axing the trees without any inhibition, posing a major threat to forests in the Bhadrachalam Agency area.

According to sources, the miscreants are smuggling the timbers mostly to Hyderabad, Warangal and other major urban areas in the State, as it would fetch them more money.

Used predominantly for manufacturing furniture and for woodwork in households, while one cubic feet of teak wood costs around Rs 5,000 in the market, the smuggled ones cost just Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000, attracting more customers.

Meanwhile, sources told Express that the smugglers are also luring gullible tribals, by giving them nominal cash, into the illegal business and are taking their help to cut more trees.

This newspaper also learnt that the timbers which are being axed in forests along the State border are shifted to the other side of the Godavari river on country boats.

In the meantime, speaking to Express, several local residents pointed out that the miscreants can’t take the timbers out of the forests without the help of local forest officials.

It may be mentioned here that seized teak logs worth about Rs 1.60 lakh had recently gone missing from the Bhadrachalam depot.

When contacted, District Forest Officer (DFO) Laxman Ranjit Naik said that the Forest Department has increased vigil in Bhadrachalam forests and are taking various steps to curb smuggling of teak wood.

Half the price in black markets

Used predominantly for manufacturing furniture and for woodwork in households, while one cubic feet of teak wood costs around Rs 5,000 in the market, the smuggled ones cost just Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000, attracting more customers.