Telangana may execute Pay Revision Commission in ‘divide and pay’ mode

According to sources, the government’s logic behind this move is that teachers do not work all 365 days of the year like other government staff do.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the Telangana government adopt a ‘divide and pay’ policy when it implements the recommendations of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC)? There is a high possibility of it doing so, leaders of various employees unions say. 

“We have been receiving feelers that the government is contemplating to separate teachers from the rest of the government employees,” a leader of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association (TNGO) said.

According to sources, the government’s logic behind this move is that teachers do not work all 365 days of the year like other government staff do. Thus, they do not require a hefty pay hike and enhancement of retirement age from 58 to 60 years. With these indications, the teachers’ unions upped the ante against the government. After all, the ‘leak’ on the ‘divide and pay’ policy may be true, the TNGO leader said. 

But such feelers may play spoilsport for the ruling TRS in the ensuing MLC elections, in which teachers are likely to have a major role. Such negative comments by the government on the PRC arrears, when TNGO leader G Devi Prasad contested the MLC elections in 2015, had resulted in his defeat, the employees recalled.

Taking exception to the proposed division of employees for the implementation of the PRC, the Telangana State Employees, Teachers, Pensioners, Public Sector and Contract Employees Aikya Vedika said teachers are intellectuals and their talent should not be gauged by counting the number of hours or days they work. 

“Teachers are builders of the society,” said a Aikya Vedika leader. There were also proposals to separate teachers from the State government service and include them in the local bodies, the Vedika leaders said and have decided to oppose the move. The Aikya Vedika held a roundtable on February 12 and termed the government’s plan as a ‘conspiracy’. Its leaders, G Sadanand Goud, M Raghu Sankar Reddy, 

K Jangaiah, Chava Ravi and others, had organised the meeting. “If the government does not drop its divide-and-pay attitude, the Aikya Vedika will launch a series of agitations after the Council polls,” they said. 

TNGO State president M Rajender said they will meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday and request him to implement the Pay Revision Commission report at the earliest by treating all employees equally.

“In the past, when there was an election code, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had taken permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and implemented the seventh PRC in unified Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too should take the ECI’s permission and implement the PRC,” Rajender said. 

Reposing faith in the State government, he recalled that KCR himself had announced a pay hike for all the 9.3 lakh employees. “We will request him to treat teachers on par with State government employees,” he said.

Teachers up the ante 

The teachers’ unions have upped the ante against the govt. Such negative comments by the govt on the PRC arrears, when TNGO leader G Devi Prasad fought the MLC polls in 2015, had resulted in his defeat, they recalled

Aikya Vedika terms government plan as conspiracy

The Aikya Vedika held a roundtable on February 12 and termed the State government’s plans as a ‘conspiracy’. Its leaders, G Sadanand Goud, M Raghu Sankar Reddy, K Jangaiah, Chava Ravi and others, had organised the meeting.

“If the TRS-led government does not drop its divide-and-pay attitude, the Aikya Vedika will launch a series of agitations after the Council polls,” they said.

