Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy leads by example, asks ryots to take up potato farming

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has been leading by example, before advising the farmers to cultivate profitable crops, he himself cultivated potatoes on a trial basis in a half-acre land in Wanaparthy.

Happy with the produce, the Minister advised the farmers to go for potato cultivation. He said that the climate and soil were suitable for potato.

There is a continuous demand for potato in the market, he said and added that at present, a quintal potato costs around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200, it even goes upto Rs 2,000 at times.

“As the southern States do not produce potatoes, we are dependent on the northern States,” Minister said.