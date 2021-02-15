Thanks to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, land prices go up

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Not long ago, farmers used to be wary of taking up paddy cultivation due to lack of groundwater and irrigation facilities, rendering several acres of land barren.

The situation, however, changed for the better, thanks mainly to the successful implementation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Now, what one sees is a vast expanse of lush green fields with the very same reluctant farmers enthusiastically cultivating paddy.

This in turn is creating a ripple effect on other related activities, more specifically on demand for land and its prices.

In fact, the demand for land has increased manifold and the land prices have more than doubled in recent times. Presently, in some areas, one acre of land costs anywhere between Rs 2 to Rs 4 crore.

The story of Rajesham of Desharajupalli in Ramadugu mandal is a case in point. Turning his back on farming owing to lack of irrigation facilities, he took up a teacher’s job at a private school.

However, he lost the job during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. But with canals, tanks, ponds and reservoirs brimming with Kaleshwaram water, like most of his ilk, Rajesham returned to farming and started cultivating his land. As a result of which land prices in his village shop up from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 60 lakh per acre.

The situation is similar in Rajanna-Sircilla, Peddapalli and Jagtial where the farmers have started cultivating more land than in the past and with that the land prices too have increased in these districts.

Now, most villagers in these districts are looking to invest their money in lands than keep them in bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the realtors are making most of the situation by trying to convince the IT employees and doctors as well as NRIs to invest in farmlands.

According to District Agriculture Officer V Sridhar, the farmers will grow various crops in 2,85,849 acres this Rabi season.