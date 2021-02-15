STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This ‘KCR’ gives free haircuts for cancer patients in Telangana

Kodi Cheldra Ramesh, who likes to call himself KCR, is a 40-year-old barber who has decided to serve Telangana like his idol CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Haircut

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kodi Cheldra Ramesh, who likes to call himself KCR, is a 40-year-old barber who has decided to serve the State like his idol Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. 

Every year, celebrating the birth week of the CM, Ramesh offers free barber services to cancer patients.

On Sunday, he was seen wearing a PPE kit and giving a shave and a haircut for free to cancer patients outside the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Banjara Hills. 

“Most barbers hesitate to provide haircuts for poor cancer patients. Life has become more difficult for them after the Covid-19 pandemic. I am devoted to serving these patients for five days until February 17, the CM’s birthday,” said Ramesh.

“My friends started calling me KCR and I always wanted to do some service for the people, just like our CM,” he added. 

