Toll in Araku bus mishap rises to five

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, another victim of the Araku bus accident succumbed at a government hospital in Vishakapatnam, taking the death toll to five.

The family, are waiting to receive the body of 36-year-old K Latha, at their home in Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

“She passed away on Sunday afternoon. We have to wait until the autopsy is conducted and then the body will be transported to Hyderabad,” a relative said.

“Learning about Latha’s demise was a great shock to our family. We thought at least other members of our family will survive,” said K Prabhakar, a family member.

All the 22 surviving victims of accidents returned to the city on Sunday morning with four bodies, including that of 8-month-old K Nithya.