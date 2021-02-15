TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy asks voters to pick Congress’s tribal candidate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy asked his party cadre to prepare an effective strategy to win the upcoming graduate MLC elections.

On Sunday, Uttam held MLC constituency-wise election preparatory meetings with the respective heads of party starting from mandal to State level.

Addressing the Congress leaders at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam said that the Telangana people should vote for their Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC candidate Ramulu Naik as Congress had given the ticket to a tribal leader to ensure social justice.

He advised the party cadre to expose the double standards of the ruling parties in State and Centre. TRS government has deceived every section of people in the State and BJP has been doing politics in the name of religion, he said.

TRS is trying to win with the ill-gotten money, hence Congress cadre must fight hard to emerge victoriously, he added.

The Congress leader said, “Unemployment has drastically increased as the State and Central governments have failed in addressing the issue. KCR had promised 1 lakh jobs and Narendra Modi had promised 2 crore jobs. Have they done anything to fulfil those promises?”

“The PRC report revealed that 1.9 lakh posts are vacant in the State. KCR also deceived youth with the promise of providing unemployment allowance,” Uttam advised the party cadre to raise these issues during election campaign.

Asking partymen to create awareness among voters, Uttam said, “BJP never spoke for Telangana. The BJP-led Central government also deceived the State on entitlements such as setting up Kazipet Coach Factory, Bayyaram Steel Factory, and Tribal University.”