Writer Vasala Narsaiah passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular writer and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Vasala Narsaiah passed away in Karimnagar on Sunday. He was 80.

Narsaiah had been suffering from a prolonged illness for the past couple of years. He was born on January 26, 1942, at Chavulamaddi village in Karimnagar district. He was fascinated with literature and started writing at an early age of 12.

Narsaiah was conferred with the prestigious Bal Sahitya Puraskar in 2017 after the Kendra Sahitya Akademi recognised his lifetime contribution to children’s literature in Telugu, which spanned over a period of 35 years.

He focused on children’s literature after observing that there were not many works in the genre, especially in Telugu language. He published over 36 books.