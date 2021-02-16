Centre muzzling farmers: CPI-ML

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The CPI (ML) organised a public meeting on the new farm laws at the Pavilion Ground in Khammam on Monday. The meeting was attended by All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) leaders Dr Ashish Mittal and Venkata Ramaiah, as well as Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Prof M Kodandaram. CPI- ML New Democracy State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao alleged that the Central government was trying to suppress the farmers struggle in New Delhi.

The party found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not responding to the farmers issue or commenting against the Central government. They demanded that the State government distribute pattas to podu cultivators and put a stop to the attacks against them.