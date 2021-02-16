Centre not closing IKP centres: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has helped farmers get rid of age-old shackles by bringing in the farm laws. He said that there was no provision in the new laws to shut down Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) or procurement centres. On Monday, Kishan Reddy attended the BJP office bearers meeting for Hyderabad district, and the meeting organised by BJP State Mahila Morcha. He asked the BJP cadre and supporters to retain the MLC seats in which BJP have a record of winning and exuded confidence that BJP MLC candidates N Ramachander Rao and G Premender Reddy would win the ensuing elections.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan

Reddy with BJP Mahila Morcha national leader

Vijaya Rahatkar, in Hyderabad on Monday

|R V K Rao

Addressing the gathering, Kishan Reddy said that the party cadre must work hard to meet the targets. He said that many reforms had been brought in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. The BJP leader said that the Centre was consulting judges, IAS, IPS, and intellectuals to reform the IPC and CrPC.

Speaking about the farm laws, he said that the farmers were at the liberty to sell their crops. He said that the TRS government made the announcement to close paddy procurement centres and then blamed the Centre for it. No provision in the law asks to close the procurement centres, he said.

Later in the day, Kishan Reddy visited the Araku road accident victims. He spoke to Andhra Pradesh government officials and asked them to provide better medical treatment to those who were being treated in KGH, Vishakapatnam. He assured the victims to provide the required help.