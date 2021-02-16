STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to organise rally in support of ryots on February 25

The senior Congress leader made these statements while touring Narayankhed and Zaheerabad Assembly constituencies on Monday, as part of the grand-old party's 'Polam Baata' programme. 

Published: 16th February 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Stating that the Congress party would organise a mammoth rally in Hyderabad on February 25 demanding the repeal of the controversial farm laws implemented by the Central government, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka requested the ryots to join the protest in large numbers and make it a grand success. He also pointed out that the farmers in Telangana are vexed with the pink party regime.

The senior Congress leader made these statements while touring Narayankhed and Zaheerabad Assembly constituencies on Monday, as part of the grand-old party’s ‘Polam Baata’ programme. Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka also demanded that the State government provide adequate compensation to those people who gave up their lands for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ). He also urged the government to pay proper compensation to the ryots who suffered losses during last year’s unseasonal rains.

During his tour of the two constituencies, the Congress leader met several farmers, interacted with them and enquired about the problems being faced by them. He also slammed Finance Minister T Harish Rao for his allegation that the Congress leaders were organising padayatras for political gain. Pointing out that the pink party failed to keep its electoral promises, he demanded that the TRS high command give a proper clarification regarding this before attacking the Congress.

