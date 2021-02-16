STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR to attend PM Modi meeting, may skip the one with Amit Shah

Two crucial meetings will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20 and March 4, respectively. 

Published: 16th February 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:57 AM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two crucial meetings will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20 and March 4, respectively. However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may only attend the meeting chaired by Modi and may skip the meeting with Amit Shah. The Sixth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog will be held on February 20. All the Chief Ministers are governing council members and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting. According to sources, the Chief Minister will attend the meeting to highlight the State’s achievements and raise issues related to the State. 

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a preparatory meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Monday and urged the officials to prepare a brief note highlighting the achievements of the State. He directed the officials to prepare a table indicating the ranking of the State on various indicators as envisaged by the Niti Aayog. The State government’s inputs on key issues and policies should be presented in the report based on CM KCR’s vision, the Chief Secretary told the officials. 

He noted that various initiatives of the State such as TS-iPass, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima, among others, and the areas in which the State has been leading from the forefront should be highlighted. 

Southern Zonal Council meet in MarchMeanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is proposed to hold the 29th edition of Southern Zonal Council meeting on March 4 in Tirupati.

Apart from various issues of Southern States, issues related to irrigation such as construction of new projects --Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme of TS, and Gundravula project proposed by AP across Tungabhadra in Krishna river basin and new projects on Godavari too would be discussed in the meeting. The TS may insist for additional water allocation from Krishna, as the AP government was diverting Godavari water to Krishna basin through Pattiseema. Southern Zonal Council meeting is held once in two years to resolve disputes among the States.

