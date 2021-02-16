Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a ghastly incident, a man stabbed his 25-year-old wife to death suspecting that she was maintaining an illicit relationship with another person, in Namalapadu forest area of Bayyaram mandal in Mahabubabad district on Monday. The deceased person has been identified as A Saritha, a resident of Penugonda village, and was murdered by her husband A Naresh.

According to police, A Naresh and Saritha got married around four years ago. While the man worked as a DCM van driver, Saritha was a housewife. Naresh, reportedly, used to frequently enter into fights with Saritha claiming that she was maintaining an illicit relationship.

After one such fight, a few days ago, Saritha left their house and moved in with her parents. On Monday, Naresh came to his in-laws’ house and informed them that he wants to go to a hospital for some treatment and requested them to send Saritha along. With the permission of Saritha’s parents, they left the house. When they reached Namalapadu forest area, Naresh took out a knife stabbed his wife to death.The accused has been taken into custody.