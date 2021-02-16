Only 78% of Telangana health staff turn up for booster

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 3,036 healthcare workers (HCWs) in Telangana did not turn up to receive their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. State health officials had planned to vaccinate 13,968 individuals, however, only 10,932 turned up to take the shot. The second dose of any vaccine is considered to be the booster shot, which ensures the full immunity that the vaccine has to offer.

With this, only 78% of healthcare workers took the vaccine shot on Monday. Meanwhile, the vaccination of front line workers continued on Monday as well with 322 of them being vaccinated. No adverse events following immunization was reported. Meanwhile, after a gap of eight months, Telangana recorded less than 100 fresh cases on Monday.