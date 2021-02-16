Panic in Beijur mandal as big cat attacks cow

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Panic gripped the residents of Beijur mandal in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district on Monday after a tiger attacked and killed a cow near Kukdo village on the banks of the Pranahita river.

Forest officials arrived at the spot, examined the pug marks and set up camera traps to identify the tiger.

Villagers, however, are now afraid to go to the fields for work. Tigers usually migrate to the district from the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra by crossing the Pranahita river. Villagers are worried whether the big cat that killed the cow on Monday is the infamous A2, which is suspected to have killed various cattle and two tribals in November last year, or a new big cat. Though the forest officials had, after A2 killed two youngsters, increased vigil in the forest areas, they have not been able to nab the big cat yet.