Pay teachers or face music, Bandi Sanjay Kumar to educational institutions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned private educational institutes of serious consequences if they do not pay salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff. Sanjay appealed to the staff of corporate educational institutes not to take any extreme steps and assured to fight on behalf of them.

On Monday, the private teacher’s union leaders brought to the notice of Sanjay that they had been deprived of salaries for 11 months. He advised the management of corporate educational institutes to amicably solve the issue.Sanjay said that the TRS leaders were backing corporate educational institutes. “There are many leaders who own such educational institutes and have been using those for electoral gain,” Sanjay said.