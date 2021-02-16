Rs 3.6 crore for Katora Houz development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a representation by MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, GHMC has sanctioned Rs 3.6 crore for the development of Katora Houz in Golconda, said Karwan MLA Kasuar Mohiuddin. The works include drilling of borewells, desilting, illumination, landscaping, area beautification and boating activity, added Mohiuddin. In a representation last month, Owaisi had written to GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar to arrange for funds. “As it is a historical place, we had proposed for developing this Katora house as a tourist attraction. But since the Tourism Department is short of funds, it is requested to arrange funds through the GHMC,” he wrote.