Seven injured as collectorate building collapses in Mahabubabad

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: As many as seven persons sustained injuries after a slab of the under-construction collectorate building in Mahabubabad town collapsed, on Monday. The incident happened when the labourers were laying the centering slab of the new collectorate building. According to sources, the victims were immediately rushed to the Government Area Hospital for treatment. While five of them were discharged later in the day, the remaining two will be discharged on Tuesday.

Upon learning about the incident, Mahabubabad Collector VP Gautham visited the construction site and interacted with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department officials. He directed the officials of R&B and Revenue departments to ensure proper precautionary measures at all work sites and also advised them to provide safety gear like helmets to the labourers. Later, he visited the injured persons at the Government Area Hospital and inquired about their condition. He also collected information regarding the mishap from the victims.

Speaking to the media, VP Gautham said that seven persons sustained only minor injuries and that they are now in a stable condition as the officials rushed them to the hospital on time. He mentioned that post initial probe, it was found that the incident happened after the iron rods which were used in the centering slab broke.“The R&B officials have been told to submit a detailed report on the incident,” Gautham added.

Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod too has ordered a probe into the incident.