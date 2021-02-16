STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Seven injured as collectorate building collapses in Mahabubabad

As many as seven persons sustained injuries after a slab of the under-construction collectorate building in Mahabubabad town collapsed, on Monday.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

The incident happened at the under-construction collectorate building in Mahabubabad town, on Monday

The incident happened at the under-construction collectorate building in Mahabubabad town, on Monday

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: As many as seven persons sustained injuries after a slab of the under-construction collectorate building in Mahabubabad town collapsed, on Monday. The incident happened when the labourers were laying the centering slab of the new collectorate building. According to sources, the victims were immediately rushed to the Government Area Hospital for treatment. While five of them were discharged later in the day, the remaining two will be discharged on Tuesday.

Upon learning about the incident, Mahabubabad Collector VP Gautham visited the construction site and interacted with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department officials. He directed the officials of R&B and Revenue departments to ensure proper precautionary measures at all work sites and also advised them to provide safety gear like helmets to the labourers. Later, he visited the injured persons at the Government Area Hospital and inquired about their condition. He also collected information regarding the mishap from the victims.

Speaking to the media, VP Gautham said that seven persons sustained only minor injuries and that they are now in a stable condition as the officials rushed them to the hospital on time. He mentioned that post initial probe, it was found that the incident happened after the iron rods which were used in the centering slab broke.“The R&B officials have been told to submit a detailed report on the incident,” Gautham added. 
Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod too has ordered a probe into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabubabad
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp