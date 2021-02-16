Sharmila cycles back on Khammam rally, meets supporters at home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila held talks with her supporters from Hyderabad, Khammam, and Rangareddy districts at her residence at Lotus Pond after reaching the city from Bengaluru on Monday. As Sharmila’s Khammam tour was postponed, her supporters from Khammam district made a beeline for her residence to express their consent to join her party.

Initially, Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, wanted to take out a huge car rally from Hyderabad to Khammam. However, she dropped the plan as the Election Commission sounded the poll bugle for the Graduates’ MLC elections, due to which she has to take permission to organise such rallies.

Konda Raghava Reddy, one of the key leaders in Sharmila’s camp, said they were working on building the party and its structure. The deliberations would continue till April 10, followed by a State-level review meeting, he said.

In addition to this, Sharmila’s supporters are searching for a suitable place to build a party office in the city. Sources close to Sharmila said they were also looking for a ready-to-occupy building with ample space for parking and crowd gatherings on the city’s outskirts.Meanwhile, former MLC Magam Ranga Reddy and other prominent personalities called on her and expressed their support in case Sharmila floats a party.