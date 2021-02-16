STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sharmila cycles back on Khammam rally, meets supporters at home

YS Sharmila held talks with her supporters from Hyderabad, Khammam, and Rangareddy districts at her residence at Lotus Pond after reaching the city from Bengaluru on Monday.  

Published: 16th February 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

YS Sharmila

Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila held talks with her supporters from Hyderabad, Khammam, and Rangareddy districts at her residence at Lotus Pond after reaching the city from Bengaluru on Monday.   As Sharmila’s Khammam tour was postponed, her supporters from Khammam district made a beeline for her residence to express their consent to join her party.

Initially, Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, wanted to take out a huge car rally from Hyderabad to Khammam. However, she dropped the plan as the Election Commission sounded the poll bugle for the Graduates’ MLC elections, due to which she has to take permission to organise such rallies.

Konda Raghava Reddy, one of the key leaders in Sharmila’s camp, said they were working on building the party and its structure. The deliberations would continue till April 10, followed by a State-level review meeting, he said. 

In addition to this, Sharmila’s supporters are searching for a suitable place to build a party office in the city. Sources close to Sharmila said they were also looking for a ready-to-occupy building with ample space for parking and crowd gatherings on the city’s outskirts.Meanwhile, former MLC Magam Ranga Reddy and other prominent personalities called on her and expressed their support in case Sharmila floats a party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp