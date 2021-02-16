SRSP turning into death trap? Three killed after car plunges into canal

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: It appears as if the SRSP canal is slowly turning into a death trap as accidents have become common here. In yet another incident which sent shock waves among the people, three members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into the SRSP canal at Medipalli mandal in Jagtial district during the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased persons have been identified as K Amarender Rao, 57, a lawyer, his wife Shireesha, 50, and their daughter Sriya, 25. Though Amarender and Shireesha’s son, Jayanth, 24, was also in the car with them, he escaped unhurt by swimming out, after which he immediately informed the cops about the incident.

It may be mentioned here that just five days ago a similar incident had happened near Kondapaka village of Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal (Rural) district, wherein three persons were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into the SRSP canal.

According to sources, Amarender Rao and family were en route Joginipalli in Medipalli mandal to visit the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple. When the car was moving atop SRSP canal, Amarender who was at the wheel dozed off and lost control of the vehicle, as a result of which it plunged into the canal and got washed away for some distance. Meanwhile, Jayanth swam out, reached the canal bund and contacted the police. Upon learning about the incident, local cops and irrigation officials rushed to the spot and stopped inflows into the canal. They immediately brought in cranes and, with the help of locals, fished out the vehicle and the bodies of the victim.

According to sources, Amarender Rao, a close relative of Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar, practiced law in the Jagtial Court and resided at the Housing Board Colony, along with his family. The incident happened just minutes after they began the journey. The bodies of all three victims were shifted to the Jagtial Government Hospital for autopsy. On learning about the incident, Collector G Ravi and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sindhu Sharma visited the hospital and consoled Jayanth who survived the ghastly incident.