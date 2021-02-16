STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SRSP turning into death trap? Three killed after car plunges into canal

It appears as if the SRSP canal is slowly turning into a death trap as accidents have become common here.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

The car which plunged into the SRSP canal at Medipalli mandal on the outskirts of Jagtial district during the wee hours of Monday

The car which plunged into the SRSP canal at Medipalli mandal on the outskirts of Jagtial district during the wee hours of Monday

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: It appears as if the SRSP canal is slowly turning into a death trap as accidents have become common here. In yet another incident which sent shock waves among the people, three members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into the SRSP canal at Medipalli mandal in Jagtial district during the wee hours of Monday. 

The deceased persons have been identified as K Amarender Rao, 57, a lawyer, his wife Shireesha, 50, and their daughter Sriya, 25. Though Amarender and Shireesha’s son, Jayanth, 24, was also in the car with them, he escaped unhurt by swimming out, after which he immediately informed the cops about the incident.

It may be mentioned here that just five days ago a similar incident had happened near Kondapaka village of Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal (Rural) district, wherein three persons were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into the SRSP canal.

According to sources, Amarender Rao and family were en route Joginipalli in Medipalli mandal to visit the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple. When the car was moving atop SRSP canal, Amarender who was at the wheel dozed off and lost control of the vehicle, as a result of which it plunged into the canal and got washed away for some distance. Meanwhile, Jayanth swam out, reached the canal bund and contacted the police. Upon learning about the incident, local cops and irrigation officials rushed to the spot and stopped inflows into the canal. They immediately brought in cranes and, with the help of locals, fished out the vehicle and the bodies of the victim.

According to sources, Amarender Rao, a close relative of Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar, practiced law in the Jagtial Court and resided at the Housing Board Colony, along with his family. The incident happened just minutes after they began the journey. The bodies of all three victims were shifted to the Jagtial Government Hospital for autopsy. On learning about the incident, Collector G Ravi and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sindhu Sharma visited the hospital and consoled Jayanth who survived the ghastly incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRSP canal
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp