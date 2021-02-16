TRS mum on Mahbubnagar candidate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though election notification for two vacant Graduates Constituencies of State Legislative Council will be issued on Tuesday, there is no clarity as to whether the ruling TRS will field its candidate or support some other candidate in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat.

The TRS cleared the candidature of the sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat. The last date for filing of nominations is February 23. There is a buzz in TRS circles that the party was considering the name of a retired employee and educationist for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat. Another section says the TRS may support an Independent candidate this time.

The Opposition Congress and BJP have announced their candidates for the two seats. Congress is fielding G Chinna Reddy for the Mahbubnagar seat and Ramulu Naik for from Warangal. The BJP is fielding the sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao from Mahbubnagar and G Premender Reddy from Warangal. B Jaya Saradhi Reddy, a journalist, is contesting from Warangal.

He is backed by the Left parties. Besides, several Independents too were in the fray. Polling will be held for these two seats on March 14 and counting will take place on March 17. Around 5.6 lakh voters enrolled for Mahbubnagar seat and 4.91 lakh voters enrolled for Warangal seat.