STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS mum on Mahbubnagar candidate

The TRS cleared the candidature of the sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though election notification for two vacant Graduates Constituencies of State Legislative Council will be issued on Tuesday, there is no clarity as to whether the ruling TRS will field its candidate or support some other candidate in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat. 

The TRS cleared the candidature of the sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat.  The last date for filing of nominations is February 23. There is a buzz in TRS circles that the party was considering the name of a retired employee and educationist for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad seat. Another section says the TRS may support an Independent candidate this time. 

The Opposition Congress and BJP have announced their candidates for the two seats. Congress is fielding G Chinna Reddy for the Mahbubnagar seat and Ramulu Naik for from Warangal. The BJP is fielding the sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao from Mahbubnagar and G Premender Reddy from Warangal. B Jaya Saradhi Reddy, a journalist, is contesting from Warangal.

He is backed by the Left parties. Besides, several Independents too were in the fray. Polling will be held for these two seats on March 14 and counting will take place on March 17. Around 5.6 lakh voters enrolled for Mahbubnagar seat and 4.91 lakh voters enrolled for Warangal seat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp