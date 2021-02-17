Bandi Sanjay slams private colleges for seeking full fee at one go

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, on Tuesday, alleged that the State government has been acting irresponsibly while private educational institutes were harassing students to pay their yearly fees at one go. It was illegal to link school/college fees with allowing students to appear for exams, Sanjay said. He accused TRS leaders of monopolising educational institutes. He threatened to reveal the link between educational institutions and TRS leaders. “I pray to Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of ‘Vasanta Panchami’ to enlighten educational managements so that they stop harassing students and staff,” Sanjay said.
