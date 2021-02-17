STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Commission saves farmers from clutches of financiers

The representatives of Cooperative Bank, Grameen Bank, and several commercial banks, also attended the meeting and agreed to waive off interest or extend the loan repayment tenure.

Published: 17th February 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rising land prices due to construction of irrigation projects has become a bane for the farmers as   private money-lenders are not willing to release agricultural lands which they have under mortgage. Recently,  a farmer, who mortgaged his land with a private money-lender, was unable to get back his land as the money-lender refused to take back the loan amount. Unable to find a solution, he approached the State Commission for Debt Relief. After several such cases came to the notice of the Commission, a meeting was held on Tuesday to resolve the cases.

After the intervention of the Commission in one of the cases, the private money-lender agreed to return the land related documents to a woman farmer, Vajramma. “She had pledged the land in 2012 to the money-lender. Though, she was willing to repay the loan, the money-lender was not willing to take the amount back and give her land back,” sources in the Commission explained.

The Commission settled as many as 15 such cases on Tuesday. The representatives of Cooperative Bank, Grameen Bank, and several commercial banks, also attended the meeting and agreed to waive off interest or extend the loan repayment tenure.

“Farmers take loans for various reasons. Some may pledge their lands to take loans for developing their agricultural lands, to meet medical expenses or for some other reason. When farmers come under pressure from money-lenders or bankers, they approach Debt Relief Commission. The Commission intervenes and helps both parties to resolve the matter amicably,” said Commission Chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp