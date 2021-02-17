Justice league

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

Akhila Priya’s husband approaches hc for bail

Justice G Sri Devi of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, posted the anticipatory bail petition of Bhargav Ram, an accused in Bowenpally kidnapping case, to February 26. It will heard along with bail petitions filed by others accused in the case, who are now in judicial remand. Bhargav is the husband of former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, who is the prime accused in the case related to a land dispute in Hafeezpet area in the city. On January 22, a local court in Secunderabad had granted conditional bail to Akhila Priya, who was arrested by the police on January 6. Akhila’s husband Bhargav Ram, accused number three in the case, is absconding since then and the police are still looking for him. Recently, the local court had dismissed his anticipatory bail application by taking into consideration the submissions of the police, who opposed grant of bail as the investigation is in progress. He has now approached the High Court for relief.

Petitioners can’t target officials on RoR issue: HC

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday made it clear that the State government’s amendment to Section 9 of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020 is meant to prevent a legal battle against the officer concerned, who took a decision regarding a dispute on land ownership rights, but not to stop addressing such issues.  While refusing to entertain the petition filed challenging the said section, a division bench suggested the petitioner to approach the single judge for adjudication. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with the petition filed by S Jayamma Jayaprada, who sought to declare Section 9 of the Act as illegal and unconstitutional. The case is against the entries in revenue records reflecting the name of a third person as possessor of agricultural land admeasuring one acre at Gujja village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. 

Jayaprada said the impugned section had prevented her from having a legal battle on the issue. While seeking to set aside the section, she sought court directions to the State government to amend the provisions of the Act for providing a redressal mechanism to the affected persons. She further sought direction to the authorities concerned to issue the pattadar passbook and title deeds in her favour. The bench said the government had brought in the above section to prevent lodging of cases against the officials. The petitioner has the right to place her grievance before the appropriate court for redressal, the bench said and suggested her to approach the single judge for adjudication of her plea.

Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
