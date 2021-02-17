Karimnagar college for cops resembles tourist spot

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Police Training College (KPTC), chosen as the best police training college in South India for 2018-19 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is being lauded by visitors for resembling a tourist spot. Features like the lush green cover, cultivations of fruits, vegetables and herbal plants make the college stand out.

The college was established in 2010 and within a short period, it earned acclaim for its training facilities. However, it is the other aspects of the college which are now being noticed. The saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram are growing into trees. “About 26,000 saplings have been planted with the Miyawaki Method. To protect each and every sapling, the drip irrigation method has been adopted,” said the college’s Principal V Sunitha Mohan.

In addition to this, flowers and vegetables have also been grown on the campus. As many as 35 varieties of herbal plants have been planted in one portion. A water tank covering an area of 1.5 acres has been constructed, in which about 5,000 fish of different kinds are thriving. On the bund of the tank, palm and date trees are growing. Trainers and officers of various cadre can avail boating facility in the tank. A tree hut has been constructed using bamboos. With all these features, it is no surprise that visitors to the college say the campus seems like a tourist spot.

Some utility based measures have also been taken in the campus. In waterlogged areas, Gambusia fish have been introduced to curb mosquitoes. There is a plan to rear cows and use cowdung to produce organic fertiliser.