STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar college for cops resembles tourist spot

The college was established in 2010 and within a short period, it earned acclaim for its training facilities.

Published: 17th February 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A treehouse constructed using bamboos on the premises of the Karimnagar Police Training College (KPTC)

A treehouse constructed using bamboos on the premises of the Karimnagar Police Training College (KPTC)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Karimnagar Police Training College (KPTC), chosen as the best police training college in South India for 2018-19 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is being lauded by visitors for resembling a tourist spot. Features like the lush green cover, cultivations of fruits, vegetables and herbal plants make the college stand out.

The college was established in 2010 and within a short period, it earned acclaim for its training facilities. However, it is the other aspects of the college which are now being noticed. The saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram are growing into trees. “About 26,000 saplings have been planted with the Miyawaki Method. To protect each and every sapling, the drip irrigation method has been adopted,” said the college’s Principal V Sunitha Mohan.

In addition to this, flowers and vegetables have also been grown on the campus. As many as 35 varieties of herbal plants have been planted in one portion. A water tank covering an area of 1.5 acres has been constructed, in which about 5,000 fish of different kinds are thriving. On the bund of the tank, palm and date trees are growing. Trainers and officers of various cadre can avail boating facility in the tank. A tree hut has been constructed using bamboos. With all these features, it is no surprise that visitors to the college say the campus seems like a tourist spot.

Some utility based measures have also been taken in the campus. In waterlogged areas, Gambusia fish have been introduced to curb mosquitoes. There is a plan to rear cows and use cowdung to produce organic fertiliser.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Karimnagar Police Training College
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp