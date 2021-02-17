KCR scrapping villages for irrigation projects: Bhatti

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: As part of his ongoing Polam Baata programme, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka toured Mahbubnagar district on Tuesday and interacted with farmers. During the tour, Bhatti Vikramarka met ryots at both Jadcherla and Kalwakurthy Assembly constituencies and enquired about the problems being faced by them. He also spoke with the oustees of the Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS.

Speaking on the occasion Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is removing all villages in the State for constructing irrigation projects. He also mentioned that though the TRS supremo made tall promises while acquiring lands for various projects, he completely neglected the oustees once the construction works started. Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka went one step further and alleged that the Chief Minister is forcibly taking away the lands of farmers with the help of cops.