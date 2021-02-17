Mahabubabad hospital chief shifted to Hyderabad, blames Minister Satyavathi Rathod

u mahesh By

Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In yet another instance of politico-official tussle, Mahabubabad Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Bheem Sagar found himself transferred to Hyderabad, apparently at the instance of Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, on Tuesday. Shocked by the unceremonious transfer, Dr Bheem

Sagar alleged that he was shifted on deputation as the Minister’s son, Satish Rathod, who is also a doctor at the same hospital, bore a grudge against him. Dr Bheem Sagar said: “Dr Satish Rathod works as a chest specialist here. He is irregular. He comes to hospital only for a week in a month and wants to be paid for the full month. I informed him that he has to follow rules or else I would not approve his pay for the days he was absent. This is the main reason I was hounded out of Mahabubabad.”

Dr Bheem Sagar said he had put in a lot of hard work at the hospital. “Successive Collectors helped me in the hospital’s development. Now I have only 16 months left before I retire. I would have been happy had I been promoted and then transferred. But the transfer to Hyderabad clearly indicates it is a punishment,” he said.

Dr Bheem Sagar further said that he had perhaps survived this long because he had the support of former minister and Dornakal MLA D S Redya Naik and Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik. “They stood by me in developing the hospital, all the time,” the senior doctor said.

Dr Bheem Sagar said that had appealed to his seniors not to shift him. “I requested my higher officials not to transfer me as I have health issues. I was ready to continue just as a doctor if not as Superintendent. but they said they cannot help since they were tremendous pressure from the Minister,” he stated.His transfer was meant to enable a gynaecologist Dr Venkataramana, a relative of Minister Rathod’s, become the Superintendent, Dr Bheem Sagar alleged.

Min refutes allegation

When contacted Satyavathi Rathod said that the allegations against her and her son were baseless. She said that it was Dr Bheem Sagar, who in fact was irregular in his attendance. During the Covid pandemic period, he had taken a six-month leave, the Minister said. “He was transferred in accordance with the rules. There is nothing out of the way,” she said.