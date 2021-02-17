STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narendra Modi failed to cap fuel prices: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Uttam was speaking on the occasion of Mettu Sai Kumar taking charge as the chairman of the Fishermen Congress of Telangana at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to power on the promise of reducing fuel price in 100 days of assuming office, but in quite a contrast, he has taken the cost of petrol to Rs 100. 

Condemning the continuous rise of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder rates, he said the indiscriminate increase was burdening the already distressed poor and middle-class families. Uttam was speaking on the occasion of Mettu Sai Kumar taking charge as the chairman of the Fishermen Congress of Telangana at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Congress activists burn an effigy of Central government against rise in fuel prices and LPG cylinders, near Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

He accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of suppressing the Backward Classes (BC) and conspiring to reduce their political representation. For instance, the fishermen community have nearly zero representation in the elected bodies and are one of the most neglected under the TRS regime, he said.

“KCR has been targeting the BC communities ever since he came to power in 2014. The Chief Minister’s promise of spending Rs 10,000 crore on their welfare has remained unfulfilled,” he said, slamming the government for not implementing the demand of introducing a BC Sub-Plan for the focused development of the communities. 

Uttam reminded the gathering that the Telangana Reservation Bill (Backward Classes, SC & ST Reservation Bill 2017) to increase the existing quota for Muslim BCs from 4 to 12 per cent and for STs from 6 to 10 per cent, was passed in the Assembly and Council.

