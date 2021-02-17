No salaries yet, RTC staff restive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The continuing cash distress in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has led to prolonged salary delays for its employees. Salaries for the month of February have still not been given, say union members. Staffers are urging the government to step in and support the corporation to remit the salaries.

“It is becoming hard to imagine that there used to be a time the corporation paid salaries on the 30th of the month in case the 1st of the next month fell on a holiday. Now 16 days have passed and the TSRTC is least bothered as to how staff will pay their monthly loans, EMIs, rent,” said Raji Reddy, general secretary of the Employee Union of TSRTC.

Staffers say that their representations are being ignored. “They are not giving us a reason for the delay. If this continues, we will be forced to stage protests,” said Hanumanth Mudiraj, from Telangana Jatiya Mazdoor Union.