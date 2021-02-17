STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana plans policy for citizens living abroad

It may be recalled that earlier, Somesh Kumar and others, visited Kerala to study various schemes and policies brought out by the State for the welfare of those living abroad.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police stop Telangana NRI Association members, who tried to take out a rally from Gun Park to Indira Park | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A policy to deal with various problems faced by the citizens of Telangana living abroad will be brought out soon. In this regard, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials concerned at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday. 

Many from Telangana have migrated to various countries across the world, particularly to Gulf countries. The Chief Secretary asked the officials to give their suggestions for resolving the issues faced by these NRIs. The suggestions would be presented to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for NRI Affairs  KT Rama Rao, so that an appropriate policy and procedures could be developed.  

He reiterated that Chief Minister was committed to the welfare of the non-resident Telanganites. It may be recalled that earlier, Somesh Kumar and others, visited Kerala to study various schemes and policies brought out by the State for the welfare of those living abroad.

Gulf workers stage stir, seek comprehensive NRI policy

Hyderabad: A group of Gulf workers, after covring 990 kms through padayatra in 42 days, reached Hyderabad and staged a protest demanding formation of a NRI policy by the State government. Gulf Workers Awareness Centre (GWAC) organised a ‘mahashabha’ where workers from all over the State congregated. GWAC president Krishna Donikeni said, “We request the State to implement a comprehensive NRI policy with a budget outlay of `500 crore.” The protest march went through Gandhinagar, Chilkalguda, and Lakdi-ka-Pul. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp