Telangana plans policy for citizens living abroad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A policy to deal with various problems faced by the citizens of Telangana living abroad will be brought out soon. In this regard, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials concerned at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday.

Many from Telangana have migrated to various countries across the world, particularly to Gulf countries. The Chief Secretary asked the officials to give their suggestions for resolving the issues faced by these NRIs. The suggestions would be presented to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for NRI Affairs KT Rama Rao, so that an appropriate policy and procedures could be developed.

He reiterated that Chief Minister was committed to the welfare of the non-resident Telanganites. It may be recalled that earlier, Somesh Kumar and others, visited Kerala to study various schemes and policies brought out by the State for the welfare of those living abroad.

Gulf workers stage stir, seek comprehensive NRI policy

Hyderabad: A group of Gulf workers, after covring 990 kms through padayatra in 42 days, reached Hyderabad and staged a protest demanding formation of a NRI policy by the State government. Gulf Workers Awareness Centre (GWAC) organised a ‘mahashabha’ where workers from all over the State congregated. GWAC president Krishna Donikeni said, “We request the State to implement a comprehensive NRI policy with a budget outlay of `500 crore.” The protest march went through Gandhinagar, Chilkalguda, and Lakdi-ka-Pul.