Telangana  makes Rs 750 crore from bar licences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department received over Rs 7,500 applications for the grant of clearance for 159 new bars in the State till Tuesday — the last day for sending applications.

Every applicant paid a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh to avail the licence, thereby generating about Rs 750 crore of revenue. Around Rs 50 crore will be added to this amount from the licence fee collected annually from new bars.

Oficials say 1,038 of the 7,500 applicants are from Hyderabad. “We have received a little over 7,500 applications. The is up by 200 after the department decided to extend the deadline from February 8 to 16. However, there has been no increase in the number of applications since Monday,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed, Prohibition and Excise Department Director. A lucky draw for the new bars will be held on February 18.