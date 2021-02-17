STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana  makes Rs 750 crore from bar licences

Every applicant paid a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh to avail the licence, thereby generating about Rs 750 crore of revenue.

Published: 17th February 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department received over Rs 7,500 applications for the grant of clearance for 159 new bars in the State till Tuesday —  the last day for sending applications. 

Every applicant paid a non-refundable fee of Rs 1 lakh to avail the licence, thereby generating about Rs 750 crore of revenue. Around Rs 50 crore will be added to this amount from the licence fee collected annually from new bars. 

Oficials say 1,038 of the 7,500 applicants are from Hyderabad. “We have received a little over 7,500 applications. The is up by 200 after the department decided to extend the deadline from February 8 to 16. However, there has been no increase in the number of applications since Monday,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed, Prohibition and Excise Department Director.  A lucky draw for the new bars will be held on February 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Excise
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp